Noble Corporation plc (NE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc 2 0.36 N/A -3.28 0.00 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 2 0.42 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Noble Corporation plc and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Noble Corporation plc has a 2.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

Noble Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Noble Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Noble Corporation plc and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 1 1 0 2.50 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Noble Corporation plc is $2.38, with potential upside of 31.13%. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.25 average price target and a 372.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is looking more favorable than Noble Corporation plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Noble Corporation plc and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 82.2% respectively. 1.2% are Noble Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc was less bearish than Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Noble Corporation plc.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.