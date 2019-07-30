Noble Corporation plc (NE) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc 3 0.41 N/A -3.28 0.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 95.83 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Noble Corporation plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Noble Corporation plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Noble Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Noble Corporation plc is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Noble Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Noble Corporation plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 2 2 0 2.50 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 57.87% for Noble Corporation plc with average price target of $2.81. On the other hand, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 92.57% and its average price target is $2.85. Based on the data shown earlier, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Noble Corporation plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Noble Corporation plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 7.9%. Insiders held 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc -11.28% -17.19% -21.85% -49.14% -56.13% -9.92% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1.5% -25.41% 12.5% 82.04% 11.69% 139.23%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc had bearish trend while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats Noble Corporation plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.