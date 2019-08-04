Noble Corporation plc (NE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Noble Corporation plc has 84.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Noble Corporation plc and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19.00% -8.80% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Noble Corporation plc and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Noble Corporation plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 2 2 0 2.50 Industry Average 2.00 1.81 2.58 2.55

With consensus price target of $2.81, Noble Corporation plc has a potential upside of 51.89%. The potential upside of the rivals is 39.67%. Based on the data shown earlier, Noble Corporation plc’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noble Corporation plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc had bearish trend while Noble Corporation plc’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Noble Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Noble Corporation plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Noble Corporation plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Corporation plc.

Risk & Volatility

Noble Corporation plc is 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.48. Competitively, Noble Corporation plc’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Noble Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Noble Corporation plc’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.