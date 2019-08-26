Noble Corporation plc (NE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Noble Corporation plc has 84.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Noble Corporation plc has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Noble Corporation plc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19.00% -8.80% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Noble Corporation plc and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Noble Corporation plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 1.86 2.41 2.52

With average target price of $2.38, Noble Corporation plc has a potential upside of 78.95%. The competitors have a potential upside of 37.99%. With higher possible upside potential for Noble Corporation plc’s peers, analysts think Noble Corporation plc is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noble Corporation plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc has -14.89% weaker performance while Noble Corporation plc’s peers have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Noble Corporation plc are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Noble Corporation plc’s competitors have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Noble Corporation plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Corporation plc.

Risk & Volatility

Noble Corporation plc is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.48. In other hand, Noble Corporation plc’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Noble Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Noble Corporation plc’s rivals beat Noble Corporation plc on 4 of the 4 factors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.