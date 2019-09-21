Noble Corporation plc (NE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Noble Corporation plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Noble Corporation plc and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19.00% -8.80% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Noble Corporation plc and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Noble Corporation plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.45 2.45

With consensus price target of $1.25, Noble Corporation plc has a potential downside of -33.16%. The competitors have a potential upside of 37.94%. Based on the data shown earlier, Noble Corporation plc is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noble Corporation plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc has -14.89% weaker performance while Noble Corporation plc’s rivals have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Noble Corporation plc are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Noble Corporation plc’s competitors have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Noble Corporation plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Corporation plc.

Risk and Volatility

Noble Corporation plc is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.48. In other hand, Noble Corporation plc’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Noble Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Noble Corporation plc’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Noble Corporation plc.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.