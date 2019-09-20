Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) and Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Hospitals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nobilis Health Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 6.93 Universal Health Services Inc. 134 1.20 N/A 8.44 17.88

Table 1 demonstrates Nobilis Health Corp. and Universal Health Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Universal Health Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nobilis Health Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Nobilis Health Corp. is presently more affordable than Universal Health Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nobilis Health Corp. and Universal Health Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nobilis Health Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Universal Health Services Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 6.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Nobilis Health Corp. and Universal Health Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nobilis Health Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Health Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Universal Health Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $138 consensus target price and a -8.01% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.04% of Nobilis Health Corp. shares and 98.4% of Universal Health Services Inc. shares. 28.28% are Nobilis Health Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Universal Health Services Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nobilis Health Corp. -2.6% -5.26% -39.77% -68.5% -87.95% -67% Universal Health Services Inc. 10.12% 15.98% 20.93% 13.41% 20.73% 29.43%

For the past year Nobilis Health Corp. has -67% weaker performance while Universal Health Services Inc. has 29.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Universal Health Services Inc. beats Nobilis Health Corp.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The companyÂ’s healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides marketing services, patient education services, and patient care co-ordination management services to third party facilities and physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and managed 10 ASCs, 4 surgical hospitals, and 5 clinics. The company was formerly known as Northstar Healthcare Inc. and changed its name to Nobilis Health Corp. in December 2014. Nobilis Health Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.