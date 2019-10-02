Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $546,000; Thestreet (TST) Stock Declined While Adirondack Research & Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.56 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Thestreet Inc (TST) by 93.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 427,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.22% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 459,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Thestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.37M market cap company. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 405,381 shares traded or 777.45% up from the average. TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) has declined 3.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TST News: 08/05/2018 – “I’m not a big believer in bitcoin. I am a believer in blockchain technology,” former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn told CNBC’s Bob Pisani in a “Squawk on the Street” interview; 28/03/2018 – BYD: Buffeted by Beijing — Head on the Street; 23/03/2018 – NEW TO THE STREET TV Features Advancements in Leading Technologies on the Fox Business Network- MARCH 25, 2018 at 1:30 PM EST/ 10:30 AM PST; 23/03/2018 – NEW TO THE STREET TV Features Advancements in Leading Technologies on the Fox Business Network- MARCH 25, 2018 at 1:30 PM EST/; 07/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Local History: Stories behind the Street Names; 14/05/2018 – Correction to Tinder Heard on the Street Column on Saturday; 23/03/2018 – Local Young Professionals Sleep on the Street for One Night So Homeless Youth Don’t Have To; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Media Alert: CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Brings Big Lineup for Earnings Tomorrow, Thursday, April 26; 28/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow Thursday, March 29 at 10AM ET

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc analyzed 13,000 shares as the company's stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 26,263 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 73,025 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly Completes Lifetouch Acquisition for $825 Million – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tonix: Searching For Efficacy In PTSD – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jim Cramer Gathers Leading CEOs And Activists For 3rd Annual Corporate Governance Conference – PR Newswire” on March 08, 2018. More interesting news about TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Apple, TheStreet, Jim Cramer – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N.V. by 99,294 shares to 172,681 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc. by 41,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Noah Holdings Provides Updates on Status of Certain Credit Funds Managed by Shanghai Gopher Asset Management – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noah Holdings -5.0% after Q4 transaction value drops – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah Holdings: Camsing’s Fraud Poses Concerns On Risk Control – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.