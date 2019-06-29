Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Decreased Stake; Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake as Shares Rose

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 44,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,188 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 49,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 221,559 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 75,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.50M, down from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 1.57 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 32,100 shares to 577,301 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $297.79 million for 16.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.

