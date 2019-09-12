Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Market Valuation Declined While Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed by $546,000 Its Stake; As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stock Value Declined, Omers Administration Upped Holding by $3.97 Million

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 26,263 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 16,241 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 243.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 77,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 109,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 51,397 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17,780 shares to 454,350 shares, valued at $94.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 54,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,366 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppdai Group Inc. by 387,575 shares to 450,846 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N.V. by 99,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc..

