Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Position by $373,800; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Lowered Position

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.34 million shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) by 52.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349,000, down from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 430,617 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG)

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85M for 10.70 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Lc reported 420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Meyer Handelman owns 0.59% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 266,419 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Yorktown Rech Inc accumulated 0.55% or 33,600 shares. 319 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Hodges Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 145,527 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability has 112,375 shares for 5.47% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 553,526 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd Llc has 14,040 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pinnacle invested in 8,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 290,033 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 0.68% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 307,801 shares. 2,530 were reported by Assetmark Inc.