Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Holding Maintained by Capital Guardian Trust Company; Private Asset Management Decreased Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $745,794

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 17,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 435,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, down from 453,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 137,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 585,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 448,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 703,082 shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 49,372 shares to 536,145 shares, valued at $91.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,403 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 8,469 shares. Chatham Gru Inc Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,390 shares. Kings Point holds 1.59% or 188,941 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd reported 2.41% stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ntv Asset Llc holds 1.07% or 88,335 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 663 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.57% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.68 million shares. House Limited Liability Corp owns 71,642 shares. 5,193 were accumulated by North Point Managers Oh. Moreover, Boyar Asset Mngmt has 3.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 106,734 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Llc invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Segment Wealth Management Lc invested in 1.24% or 137,686 shares. 219,486 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Somerset Communications accumulated 64,184 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).