Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Holder Capital International Sarl Lifted Its Holding by $3.68 Million; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holder Highline Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 87,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 821,435 shares traded or 59.12% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14 million, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.78. About 554,170 shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 192,770 shares to 560,826 shares, valued at $90.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,000 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pitcairn stated it has 2,840 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 7,790 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 138 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,114 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Temasek (Private) Ltd reported 2.19 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 0% or 16,504 shares. Soroban Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 3.19% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 0.36% or 360,522 shares. Captrust has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co accumulated 1.03M shares. Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 166,000 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $6.24 million. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C..

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,130 shares to 177,670 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP).