Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Holder Capital International Sarl Increased Position by $3.68 Million; Norris Perne & French Llp Increases Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA)

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,389 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 43,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 87,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 296,113 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,923 shares to 184,325 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,872 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 104,775 shares to 35,541 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 8,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,756 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

