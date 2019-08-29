Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 43 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.04 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Noah Holdings Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Noah Holdings Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, with potential upside of 79.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Northern Trust Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Northern Trust Corporation.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.