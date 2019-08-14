Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 45 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.12 N/A 6.52 15.04

Demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Noah Holdings Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Noah Holdings Limited’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Northern Trust Corporation has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 82.65% and an $52 average price target. Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has an average price target of $105.8, with potential upside of 22.30%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Noah Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 81.2%. Insiders held 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Northern Trust Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Noah Holdings Limited.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.