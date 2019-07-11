Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

As Asset Management businesses, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.22 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Noah Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, with potential upside of 55.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Noah Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 42.65%. 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.