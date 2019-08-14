Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

We are comparing Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 45 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Noah Holdings Limited and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Noah Holdings Limited and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 82.52% for Noah Holdings Limited with average target price of $52.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 84.6%. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.