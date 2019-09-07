Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

This is a contrast between Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.90 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Noah Holdings Limited and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Noah Holdings Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Noah Holdings Limited and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 76.27% and an $52 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.