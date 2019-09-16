Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 15.02 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Noah Holdings Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited has a 69.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 6.36% respectively. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 14.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.