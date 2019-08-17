Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Noah Holdings Limited has 79.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Noah Holdings Limited and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.20% 10.80% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Noah Holdings Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited N/A 44 16.59 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Noah Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

$52 is the average target price of Noah Holdings Limited, with a potential upside of 73.28%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Noah Holdings Limited’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noah Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Noah Holdings Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Noah Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Noah Holdings Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noah Holdings Limited’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that Noah Holdings Limited is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Noah Holdings Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Noah Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Noah Holdings Limited’s rivals beat Noah Holdings Limited.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.