Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.79 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Noah Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 16.23% and an $52 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.