Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparing side by side

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 44 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.91 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Noah Holdings Limited and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Noah Holdings Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Noah Holdings Limited is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand, has 0.12 beta which makes it 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Noah Holdings Limited and Capital Southwest Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Noah Holdings Limited has a 75.20% upside potential and an average price target of $52. Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 4.07% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Noah Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than Capital Southwest Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while Capital Southwest Corporation has 10.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Capital Southwest Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.