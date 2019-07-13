Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.68 N/A 0.33 38.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Noah Holdings Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 62.45% and an $52 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 6.36%. Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 84.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.