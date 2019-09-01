Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 43 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.41 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Noah Holdings Limited and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Noah Holdings Limited and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Noah Holdings Limited and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 73.33% and an $52 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares and 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 7.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.