Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Contrasting side by side

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noah Holdings Limited and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Noah Holdings Limited and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, with potential upside of 66.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 0% respectively. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.