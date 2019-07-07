Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holding Increased by Ward Ferry Management Ltd; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped Position in Ss & C Tech (SSNC) by $385,560 as Share Value Rose

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 284,429 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 741,947 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Mngmt has 244,413 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 328,428 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 10,471 shares. 42,705 are held by Castleark Mngmt Lc. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Caxton Associate LP invested in 0.06% or 6,470 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 213,755 shares. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cibc stated it has 11,889 shares. Mariner Ltd Company invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.53% or 98,865 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 624,474 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Qs Lc has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP) by 6,560 shares to 17,055 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,040 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

