Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Boosted Its Position; Secor Capital Advisors LP Holds Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 183.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 33,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,782 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, up from 18,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 171,862 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 104,576 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 31,451 shares to 9,146 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 69,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,137 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

