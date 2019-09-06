Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holder Dalton Investments Has Lifted Holding by $2.28 Million as Market Value Declined; L & S Advisors Stake In Servicenow (NOW) Was Has Raised

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 284.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 12,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $267.25. About 555,044 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The hedge fund held 132,451 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 118,324 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 3,759 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis has 29,450 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,245 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 191,094 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 21,047 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 6,270 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Ltd Llc owns 1,900 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 77,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc reported 91 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). D E Shaw And owns 4,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS) by 6,212 shares to 94,567 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares to 27,882 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 109,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,168 shares, and cut its stake in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK).