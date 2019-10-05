Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holder Dalton Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $403,200 as Market Valuation Declined; Suncoast Equity Management Upped Holding in Vmware Cl A (VMW)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 122,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.55M, up from 118,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 992,868 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33 million and $488.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

