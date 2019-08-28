Nn (NNBR) Stock Value Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Venbio Select Advisor Continues to Hold Stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 349,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 160,466 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 08/03/2018 NN INC – INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $52.3 MLN OF TAX BENEFIT DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 03/04/2018 – BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.26 million market cap company. It closed at $4.27 lastly. It is down 40.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement with Broadfin Capital on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 10,951 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 539,966 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 45,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avoro Advsr holds 7.42M shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 539,378 shares. Prelude Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 74,500 shares. Cortina Asset Management Lc holds 1.30 million shares. 799,361 were reported by 1492 Lc. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 259,400 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.02% or 16,388 shares. Moreover, Group Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 4,168 shares. Verition Fund Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma by 185,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $211.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 616,616 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 14,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,150 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc has 4,900 shares. Pnc Svcs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 1,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 325,915 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Liability has 0.87% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 432,015 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 33,954 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com accumulated 122,540 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 514,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 8,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 84,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co holds 82,036 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 42,000 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 206,100 shares. Citigroup stated it has 8,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 3,603 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 28,174 shares or 0% of the stock.

