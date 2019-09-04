Nn (NNBR) Stake Held by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $940,000 as Share Price Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 62,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 432,015 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 369,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 74,962 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Buy Paragon Medical; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 03/04/2018 – NN to Buy Paragon Medical for $375 Million; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 2.89 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing NN (NASDAQ:NNBR), The Stock That Tanked 72% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hovnanian Enterprises leads industrial gainers; Nuverra Environmental Solutions among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NN slides in pre-market on Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) CEO Rich Holder on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.