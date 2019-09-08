Nn (NNBR) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Increased Position by $2.45 Million as Market Value Declined; Tygh Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $1.61 Million as Stock Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 349,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 150,137 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 07/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Paragon Medical; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-NN Investment Partners names portfolio manager for the Netherlands; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 02/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Files Annual Report On Form 10-K For 2017; 04/04/2018 – NN INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 03/04/2018 – NN to Buy Paragon Medical for $375 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 29,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 37,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $257.78. About 210,230 shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NN Inc. (NNBR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NN, Inc. Names Thomas DeByle as New Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing NN (NASDAQ:NNBR), The Stock That Tanked 72% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on NN’s Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.