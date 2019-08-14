Nn (NNBR) Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $763,504 as Shares Declined; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Dollar General (DG) Stake as Market Value Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 109,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 213,311 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NN, CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – NN NN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 41 EUROS FROM 40.9 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 19,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.26 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mgmt Corp accumulated 1.05% or 20,600 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% or 576,797 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 1.79% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.19% or 11,090 shares. First Republic Inv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 102,741 shares. J Goldman LP reported 96,932 shares. Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Incorporated holds 5,580 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Welch Group Inc Lc invested in 2,781 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 1.12 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% or 128,337 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 20,285 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 139,900 shares stake. Bridges Inv Mngmt owns 3,405 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 15,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 481,250 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 33,954 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 31,600 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 103,500 shares. Smith Graham & Inv Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.9% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Ameritas Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Earnest Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,900 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 23,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,526 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. North Star Investment owns 500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 57,927 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 117,994 shares. 27,063 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares to 437,321 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 24,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).