NN Inc. (NNBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 (NYSE:SWP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 (NYSE:SWP). The two are both Machine Tools & Accessories companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Inc. 9 0.32 N/A -6.87 0.00 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 99 0.00 N/A 6.55 15.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NN Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -16.8% Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NN Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NN Inc. is $12.5, with potential upside of 100.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of NN Inc. shares and 5.73% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of NN Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NN Inc. -6.49% -15.62% -8.47% -9.48% -58.74% 22.35% Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 -3.89% -1.89% -2.43% 7.07% -9.35% 11.66%

For the past year NN Inc. has stronger performance than Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 beats NN Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, manufactures high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company operates through three segments: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment manufactures and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings. The Precision Engineered Products Group segment manufactures a range of components, assemblies, and instruments, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, orthopedic system tools, laparoscopic devices, drug delivery devices, and catheter components for the medical end market, electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies and precision stampings for the electrical control end market, precision components, assemblies and electrical contacts for the automotive end market, and various engineered materials for the aerospace and defense end market. This segment also manufactures and sells precision plastic retainers for ball and roller bearings; and various specialized plastic products, such as automotive under-the-hood components, electronic instrument cases, and precision electronic connectors and lenses. The Autocam Precision Components Group segment offers precision-machined metal components and subassemblies for the consumer transportation, industrial technology, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel engine end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee.