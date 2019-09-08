NN Inc. (NNBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) are two firms in the Machine Tools & Accessories that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Inc. 8 0.33 N/A -6.87 0.00 Kennametal Inc. 35 1.03 N/A 3.88 8.92

Table 1 demonstrates NN Inc. and Kennametal Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -16.8% Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

NN Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kennametal Inc.’s beta is 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NN Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Kennametal Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kennametal Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NN Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NN Inc. and Kennametal Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kennametal Inc. 3 1 2 2.33

The consensus price target of NN Inc. is $12.5, with potential upside of 85.19%. On the other hand, Kennametal Inc.’s potential upside is 12.26% and its consensus price target is $34.25. The information presented earlier suggests that NN Inc. looks more robust than Kennametal Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NN Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Kennametal Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NN Inc. -6.49% -15.62% -8.47% -9.48% -58.74% 22.35% Kennametal Inc. -3.14% -4.55% -13.72% -9.36% -7.76% 3.91%

For the past year NN Inc. has stronger performance than Kennametal Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Kennametal Inc. beats NN Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, manufactures high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company operates through three segments: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment manufactures and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings. The Precision Engineered Products Group segment manufactures a range of components, assemblies, and instruments, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, orthopedic system tools, laparoscopic devices, drug delivery devices, and catheter components for the medical end market, electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies and precision stampings for the electrical control end market, precision components, assemblies and electrical contacts for the automotive end market, and various engineered materials for the aerospace and defense end market. This segment also manufactures and sells precision plastic retainers for ball and roller bearings; and various specialized plastic products, such as automotive under-the-hood components, electronic instrument cases, and precision electronic connectors and lenses. The Autocam Precision Components Group segment offers precision-machined metal components and subassemblies for the consumer transportation, industrial technology, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel engine end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.