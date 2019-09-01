NN, Inc. (NNBR) Reaches $6.42 After 7.00% Up Move; Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position By $1.10 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 17.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 11,874 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 55,878 shares with $5.25M value, down from 67,752 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $49.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.88M shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management

The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 103,031 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq; 10/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 45 FROM EUR 42.50; 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 07/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Paragon Medical; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.VThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $272.00M company. It was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $6.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NNBR worth $19.04 million more.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – GuruFocus.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -0.56% below currents $99.89 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. Morgan Stanley maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 41,623 shares to 67,240 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 43,097 shares and now owns 136,941 shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 36,951 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 75,231 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,068 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 3.86 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 297,616 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Olstein Management Lp owns 44,800 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 1,222 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 1.56 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Daiwa Grp Incorporated stated it has 19,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Automobile Association holds 307,205 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 5,795 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited owns 47,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.14% or 7.33 million shares. Coldstream reported 0.02% stake.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity. Atkinson James Robert also bought $25,950 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Wednesday, June 19.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $272.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NN appoints Thomas Debyle as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NN, Inc. to Close Facility in Fairfield, Ohio – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on NN’s Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NN (NNBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.