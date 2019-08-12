NN, Inc. (NNBR) Reaches $6.22 After 6.00% Down Move; Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Servicenow (NOW) Holding By $4.31 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 4.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Dragoneer Investment Group Llc holds 377,777 shares with $93.12M value, down from 395,277 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $261.54. About 276,486 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 97,893 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 08/03/2018 NN INC – INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $52.3 MLN OF TAX BENEFIT DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board MemberThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $263.52M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $5.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NNBR worth $15.81M less.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing NN (NASDAQ:NNBR), The Stock That Tanked 72% – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on NN’s Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate NN Inc. (NNBR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NN (NNBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) CEO Rich Holder on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $263.52 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NN, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0% or 92,930 shares. Penn Mngmt accumulated 209,423 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 27,063 shares. 1,791 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Blackrock Inc reported 2.96M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 34,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 2.86M shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca holds 0.03% or 6.29M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 11,055 shares. 1.15M were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 8,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited Partnership invested in 1,656 shares.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity. $25,950 worth of stock was bought by Atkinson James Robert on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 284.28 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $275 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5.