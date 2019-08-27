NN, Inc. (NNBR) Reaches $5.97 After 9.00% Down Move; PORSCHE AUTOMOBILE HOLDING SE UNSPONSORE (POAHY) Shorts Decreased By 14.09%

The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 95,604 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 07/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 17/05/2018 – Dutch insurer NN Group to quit tobacco holdings; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CETThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $252.93M company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $5.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NNBR worth $22.76 million less.

PORSCHE AUTOMOBILE HOLDING SE UNSPONSORE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had a decrease of 14.09% in short interest. POAHY’s SI was 159,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.09% from 186,000 shares previously. With 182,700 avg volume, 1 days are for PORSCHE AUTOMOBILE HOLDING SE UNSPONSORE (OTCMKTS:POAHY)’s short sellers to cover POAHY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 167,387 shares traded or 48.10% up from the average. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile maker worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.91 billion. The firm offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names. It has a 4.81 P/E ratio. It also develops software solutions for transport logistics, as well as traffic planning and management, as well as provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management, and mobility services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NN, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). The California-based Private Mngmt Gp has invested 1.1% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.87% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Guyasuta Advsr Inc stated it has 102,635 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,536 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny invested in 2.14 million shares or 1.41% of the stock. Boston Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 2,863 shares. Prescott Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 206,100 shares. Primecap Management Com Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 6.29M shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 103,500 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 75,101 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 15,959 shares.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $252.93 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.