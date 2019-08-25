NN Inc. (NNBR) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Comparison side by side

As Machine Tools & Accessories companies, NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Inc. 9 0.31 N/A -6.87 0.00 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. 139 1.40 N/A 5.62 26.26

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NN Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -16.8% Stanley Black & Decker Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

NN Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NN Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. NN Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NN Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

The consensus target price of NN Inc. is $12.5, with potential upside of 106.61%. On the other hand, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s potential upside is 13.27% and its consensus target price is $148.5. The data provided earlier shows that NN Inc. appears more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of NN Inc. shares and 88.7% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of NN Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NN Inc. -6.49% -15.62% -8.47% -9.48% -58.74% 22.35% Stanley Black & Decker Inc. -3.23% 0.24% -0.53% 18.57% 1.76% 23.26%

For the past year NN Inc. has weaker performance than Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. beats NN Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, manufactures high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company operates through three segments: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment manufactures and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings. The Precision Engineered Products Group segment manufactures a range of components, assemblies, and instruments, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, orthopedic system tools, laparoscopic devices, drug delivery devices, and catheter components for the medical end market, electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies and precision stampings for the electrical control end market, precision components, assemblies and electrical contacts for the automotive end market, and various engineered materials for the aerospace and defense end market. This segment also manufactures and sells precision plastic retainers for ball and roller bearings; and various specialized plastic products, such as automotive under-the-hood components, electronic instrument cases, and precision electronic connectors and lenses. The Autocam Precision Components Group segment offers precision-machined metal components and subassemblies for the consumer transportation, industrial technology, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel engine end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets. Its Industrial segment sells fastening products and systems comprising stud welding systems, blind rivets and tools, blind inserts and tools, drawn arc weld studs, plastic and mechanical fasteners, self-piercing riveting systems, nut running systems, micro fasteners, high-strength structural fasteners, and hydraulic tools and accessories; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment; and provides pipeline inspection services. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.