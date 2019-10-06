NN, Inc. (NNBR) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Raytheon Company (RTN)

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $215.17’s average target is 10.66% above currents $194.45 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, October 3. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. See Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report $0.31 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. NNBR’s profit would be $13.13M giving it 5.43 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, NN, Inc.’s analysts see 24.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 211,455 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 03/04/2018 – Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Paragon Medical; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NN, CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 11/04/2018 – GETBACK SAYS NN POLISH PENSION FUND CUTS STAKE TO BELOW 5%; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 08/03/2018 NN INC – INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $52.3 MLN OF TAX BENEFIT DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 2.07M shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold Raytheon Company shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Btc Management Incorporated owns 1,535 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.49% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 165,342 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited invested in 0.04% or 7,386 shares. Viking Invsts Lp invested in 450,432 shares. 47,737 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Com Limited. 6,878 are owned by Bangor Fincl Bank. Brandywine Inv Lc holds 222,575 shares. Thomas White holds 0.08% or 2,670 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 13,484 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com stated it has 34,856 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Jag Management reported 6,607 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Barry Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 24,477 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Ltd.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.47 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 17.92 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity. Atkinson James Robert bought $25,950 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

