Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Stock Price Declined While Old West Investment Management Lowered by $664,425 Its Stake; Mason Hill Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) by $7.38 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc analyzed 2.46M shares as the company's stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $669.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 619,671 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc analyzed 26,577 shares as the company's stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 25,830 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares to 33,317 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 90,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 63,166 shares. 111,210 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 17,551 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp reported 430,115 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 505,781 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.03% stake. 41,154 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Prudential Financial invested in 107,604 shares. Parkside Bankshares has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Geode Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Strs Ohio accumulated 37,800 shares.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National MI CEO Claudia Merkle Recognized by HousingWire as Woman of Influence – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love NMI Holdings (NMIH) – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.