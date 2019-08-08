Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding by $53.42 Million as Shares Declined; Veritas Investment Management Llp Increases Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 25,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 931,762 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.48M, up from 906,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 2.66 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 122,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16B, down from 124,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 381,177 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Receives Approval to Insure CalHFA Loans – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2018.

