Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stadium Capital Management Lowered Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 24,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 79,203 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 103,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 207,091 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 82,209 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Launches New Company with A- Rating from A.M. Best – Business Wire” on September 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPC Insurance wants to build a new headquarters in downtown St. Pete – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. names new chief legal officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $678,049 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $12,860 were bought by Hogan Michael on Tuesday, August 20. POITEVINT ALEC II also bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. $50,216 worth of stock was bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. The insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250. MARTZ BRAD also bought $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Monday, August 5. DiFrancesco Paul F also bought $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.47 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares to 421,658 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,372 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Lc has 26,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,015 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 308,951 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 26,674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 33,495 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. 304,272 are owned by Utd Finance Advisers Limited Com. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 32,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn Com stated it has 18,406 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Next Gp invested in 0% or 10 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 14,655 shares in its portfolio. Northern has 262,061 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 1,500 shares stake.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI’s Risk-Based Pricing Tool, Rate GPS, Now Available on FinConnect – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI to Co-Sponsor New Construction Housing Summit in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Integrates with LendingPad LOS Nasdaq:NMIH – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.37% or 418,851 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 25,200 shares. Ameritas Inv has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 5,225 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 547,116 shares. 185,588 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Cap Int Investors stated it has 907,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 7,595 shares. 581,325 were accumulated by Principal Finance. Alberta Investment Management owns 60,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Origin Asset Llp has invested 0.34% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc holds 0% or 20,037 shares. Bogle Invest Management Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.03% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Hilltop invested in 0.07% or 11,332 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 101,003 shares.