Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding by $475,760; Market Value Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 706,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.27 million, down from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 9,654 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 25,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 77,338 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 102,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 54,649 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.32M for 6.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 16,359 shares to 68,945 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 81,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 50,659 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Prelude Limited Liability Com owns 458 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Carroll Associates has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Invesco Limited accumulated 90,821 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Prudential Fincl has 0.03% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 55,452 shares. Federated Pa owns 76,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cove Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 468,659 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 27,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 13,195 shares. Numerixs has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 63,392 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V bought $502,369 worth of stock.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 19,221 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $114.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 2.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $41.07 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.