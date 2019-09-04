Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Market Valuation Declined While Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $664,425; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lifted Its Nokia (NOK) Stake by $2.93 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 224,469 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 9.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Plans Sale of Digital Health Unit to Withings Co-Founder Eric Carreel; 29/03/2018 – Mena Report: Finland : Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 27/03/2018 – HUAWEI SAYS TO PRICE NEW P20 MOBILE PHONE BASIC MODEL AT 649 EURO, P20 PRO MODEL AT 899 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huawei still No. 1 in 5G contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,734 shares to 157,950 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested in 176,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 34,800 shares. Everence Capital Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 7,900 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Sei Invs holds 0% or 37,562 shares. James Invest Rech accumulated 33,700 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 125,971 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 36,931 shares. 2,573 were reported by Whittier. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors reported 21,472 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 37,986 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.66M for 11.62 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 854,929 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI Receives Approval to Insure CalHFA Loans – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.