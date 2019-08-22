Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Act Ii Management LP Decreased Position by $352,900

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 155,098 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 122,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16B, down from 124,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 249,545 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearline Capital LP invested in 0.42% or 358,082 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp stated it has 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Wms Limited Liability Corp holds 100,250 shares. Stanley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.7% or 1.54M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 280,255 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 16,373 shares. The New York-based Teton Inc has invested 0.03% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Vanguard Gp reported 2.17 million shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 318,999 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 98,389 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 122,581 are held by Parametric Assoc Limited. Hightower Advisors Limited reported 12,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 70,625 are owned by Millennium Limited Liability Company.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. On Friday, March 22 the insider Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500. On Monday, May 13 O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 17,832 shares.

