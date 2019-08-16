Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holder Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $664,425 as Market Value Declined; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Cut by $1.78 Million as Shares Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.18. About 12.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 71,201 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National MI CEO Claudia Merkle Recognized by HousingWire as Woman of Influence – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI and Cultural Outreach Debut M3, an Online Marketing Resource to Help Mortgage Professionals Reach Millennial and Multicultural Buyers – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “NMI Holdings, Inc. to Host Annual Investor Day on November 15, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings soars on strong growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2016.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares to 80,096 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ).

