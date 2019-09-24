Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holder Old West Investment Management Cut Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Manchester Capital Management Llc

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 66.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 54,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,129 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.75 million, up from 80,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc analyzed 24,011 shares as the company's stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 79,203 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 103,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 234,717 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.66M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,883 shares to 2,883 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 83,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Dhx Media Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier holds 2,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp holds 27,286 shares. 15,545 were reported by Bogle Investment Management Lp De. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 447 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp invested in 900,817 shares. 33,744 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,965 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 9,482 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 105,177 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 13,840 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Globeflex Lp has invested 1.16% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 45,834 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 811,832 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 40,646 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech accumulated 79,209 shares.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire" on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "National MI to Host Mortgage and MI Technology Roundtable in Quincy, MA – GlobeNewswire" published on May 30, 2019

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 54,756 shares to 123,824 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,478 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).