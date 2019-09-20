NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Reaches $28.32 After 6.00% Up Move; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 233,110 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of CreditcallThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.94 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $30.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NMIH worth $116.10 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75's average target is -2.40% below currents $292.79 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc accumulated 20,421 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 15,981 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co has 106,086 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,721 shares. 1,800 are held by Security Natl Trust Com. 8,670 were accumulated by Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 8 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 505 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,081 were reported by Capstone Fin Advisors. Arizona State Retirement System reported 17,507 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited holds 61,131 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,091 are held by National Asset Mngmt.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $15.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 20.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/05/2018 – Moody's downgrades Grainger's senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger's Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 5.93% above currents $28.32 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by B. Riley & Co.