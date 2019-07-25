NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Reaches $26.13 After 9.00% Down Move; Endurant Capital Management LP Lifted Its Intricon (IIN) Holding

The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 267,011 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34CThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.77 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $23.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NMIH worth $158.85M less.

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Intricon Corp (IIN) stake by 122.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp acquired 304,477 shares as Intricon Corp (IIN)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 552,457 shares with $13.86M value, up from 247,980 last quarter. Intricon Corp now has $149.84 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.67% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 76,953 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMI Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 68 shares. Century reported 443,553 shares. Navellier & Assocs owns 60,357 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Dupont Management Corp has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Aperio Grp Ltd stated it has 26,053 shares. Thompson Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,845 shares. Bogle Mgmt L P De has invested 0.04% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 15,835 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 46,154 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.02% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Victory Management Incorporated holds 228,601 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 297,424 shares. Globeflex Capital L P invested in 196,688 shares or 1.08% of the stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 15.03 P/E ratio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity. The insider SCHEID STEVEN sold $298,564.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 12.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.15 million for 11.88 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Wright Med Group N V stake by 34,691 shares to 247,417 valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 143,045 shares and now owns 750,376 shares. Anaptysbio Inc was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $39,321 activity. The insider Gruenhagen Greg sold $39,321.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ma stated it has 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 293,316 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co owns 1,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Blackrock holds 545,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Navellier & Associates holds 0.04% or 9,592 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 12,100 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Capital Management has invested 0.1% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 3,650 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 11,906 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 304,563 shares. 36,519 are held by S Squared Techs Limited Liability Corporation. Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).